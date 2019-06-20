Sokoto State Govt. Pledges enhanced welfare for Corps members

The Sokoto State Government has assured increased commitment to enhance welfare of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state and undertake repairs of dilapidated camp structures.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal gave the assurance at the inauguration of the 2019 batch ‘B’ stream 1, orientation exercise at Wamakko NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governor was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar.

He said the scheme had over the years played a vital role in enhancing national integration, social, cultural and physical developments of Nigeria, urging the corps members to sustain the tempo.

Tambuwal urged the corps members to be in the vanguard of promoting national unity in line with the fundamental objective of the scheme.

He advised them to imbibe discipline and promote tolerance and understanding among all Nigerians in addition to becoming change agents that would solve the nation’s problems and challenges.

He further counselled the corps members to uphold good morals imbibed during their training, interact freely and initiate viable community projects that will improve the living conditions of people in their places of primary assignment.

The governor assured that host communities, would continue to be good to corps members deployed to their areas and urged them to initiate viable community projects.

He noted that relationship between Sokoto State Government and NYSC had always been robust and wonderful and commended the state NYSC management for its strides.

He said that state government would continue to do everything possible and within the available resources to support the scheme in the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman of NYSC Governing Board in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan, called on corps members to demonstrate exemplary conducts during the orientation exercise and beyond.

Ladan urged the corps members to join forces with government in the fight against corruption, drug abuse and other social vices in the country.

He said corps members who distinguished themselves would receive awards from state government and Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar at the end of their one-year service, stressing that sanction is also awaiting any one of them found wanting.

The Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr Philip Enuabere, said 1, 934 corps members have so far registered in the camp.

He commended Sokoto Government for the rehabilitation of the orientation camp and other logistical supports towards a successful orientation exercises in the state.

The coordinator told the corps members that they are in the state to understand cultural values, have knowledge of the environment different from theirs, so as to inculcate in them sense of patriotism.

Enuabere said that the exercise would prepare them for future challenges in accordance with government’s intention to inculcate moral discipline and foster unity.

He enjoined ministries, departments, agencies and private organisations to give decent accommodation and warm reception to the corps members posted to them for the primary assignments. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

