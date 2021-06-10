Sokoto State, FRSC charge residents to increase use of bicycles

Sokoto State, in collaboration with the FRSC, started an enlightenment on increased use of bicycles to promote environmental .

FRSC spokesman in Sokoto State, Mr Salisu Muhammad-Tureta, told the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Sokoto that the had been taken to schools, markets and institutions to educate the citizenry.

He said increased use of bicycles would also help to decongest the roads, reduce carbon emission and improve healthy living of riders.

“The essence of the programme is to create awareness on the importance of using non-motorised mode ,’’ he added.

He lauded the of the Commissioners for Health and that of Youths and Sports in the state, Dr Ali Inname and Mr Bashir Gorau, respectively, to the drive.

Muhammad-Tureta also enjoined Sokoto State people to imbibe the use of bicycles within the state capital and in government areas. (NAN)

