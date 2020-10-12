Sokoto State begins construction of N9.2b teaching hospital, girls school 

The construction of Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital and Government Girls Science Secondary School in Kasarawa, a suburb of Sokoto, has rejuvenated business activities in the area.. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal awarded the N9.2 billion contracts to an indigenous firm in July, with completion period of 30 months. Hundreds of workers were seen on site on Monday during an inspection tour by members of the state’s council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, led by the chairman, Malam Isa Shuni.

Shuni expressed satisfaction at the progresses so far recorded and said that services at the teaching hospital would enhance health care delivery in the state. Speaking to newsmen, Lead Consultant on the projects, Arch. Umar Yabo, said about 1,000 skilled and unskilled workers engaged in the projects were sourced within Sokoto State, while building materials were sourced also from the state and from neighbouring Zamfara and Kebbi States.

He said that six 96-bed general wards, laboratories, halls, water system and road networks would be constructed at the teaching hospital site. At the Girls Science College, Architect Halilu Ladan, said work was going on hitch-free and incompliance with best specifications and standards. The state’s cabinet approved the construction of the teaching hospital at the cost of N6.8 billion, while the school would cost N2.4 billion.

Other contracts awarded were the construction of two hospitals in Tambuwal local government area of the state at the cost of N1.8 billion and another one in Sabon Birni at a cost of N1.7 billion. (NAN)