Sokoto signs N6.1bn contracts, releases N1.7bn mobilization

Share the news













Sokoto state government has signed N6.1 billion worth of contracts worth over N6 billion and mobilized contractors with N1.7 billion, equivalent to 30 percent of the total contract sum.

The contracts are: new Government Girls Science Academy Kasarawa, awarded to Calder Construction Company; new Abdullahi Bara’u Secondary School, Dogon Daji, awarded to Erbi Project Consulting Engineering. The two projects were awarded at the cost of N2.401 billion and N2.17 billion respectively.

Other projects are modern sports arena and an indoor sports hall awarded to Qualitrends Global Solutions at the cost of N1.23 billion and N447 million, respectively.

Speaking after the award signing agreement, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who was represented by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Suleiman Usman (SAN), charged the contractors to ensure that the projects were executed according to the contractual agreements.

Usman called on the client Ministries, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and Ministry of Youths and Sport Development, to ensure effective supervision of the projects.

He appealed to people in the state to cooperate with the contractors in the discharge of their duties.

In his remarks, the representative of the contracting firms, Usman Murtala Banye, thanked the government for awarding the contracts to them and promised to execute the projects according to specifications.

Related