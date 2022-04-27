Sokoto Senator defects to APC

The Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



This is contained in a letter read at plenary on Wednesday by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Danbaba said that he left PDP because of the lingering and multifaceted crisis in the party.

“I write to formally inform you and distinguished colleagues of my decision to join the APC from the PDP.



“My decision is anchored on the continuing multifaceted crisis that have bedeviled the PDP, especially at the zonal level which has created not only credibility problems, but has undermined party discipline, cohesion and focus.

“The situation at the state level has not helped matters either as depicted by lack of political sanity, focus and credible leadership.

“I have in APC, the political ideology in consonance with my personal political philosophy. This Ideology also seems the best suited to meet the expectations and aspirations of my constituents,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Danbaba, who represents Sokoto-South at the National Assembly, became the Deputy Minority Whip after the defection of Sen. Sahabi Ya’u (APC -Zamfara) from PDP to APC.

Danbaba’s defection has raised the number of APC Senators to 71, while the PDP has 37.(NAN)

