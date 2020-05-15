Sokoto: Sen. Wamakko secures release of 33 inmates

Spread the story













By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has paid fines and secured release of 33 inmates at the Sokoto Medium Security Custodial Centre.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Senator, Bashir Mani and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday.

“The release of the inmates was secured through the Aliyu Magatakarda Wamako Free Legal Services Foundation.

“The 33 benefiting inmates had their fines paid by the foundation as most of them were facing trial base on debt related issues,” the statement read.

Wamakko, who was represented by the coordinator of the foundation, Mr Abdulhamid Zubair, appealed to the freed inmates to steer clear of crimes.

He said that each of freed inmates was also given N5,000 for transportation back home.

“This is part of the perennial gesture of Wamakko during the holy month of Ramadan, to ensure the release inmates to enable them celebrate the Eid-el-fitr with their various families,” he said.

