Sokoto revives Child Protection committee to fight abuse, violence

The Sokoto State Government has revived the state’s Child Protection Network Committee to fight violence against women and children, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Kulu Abdullahi has said.

Sharing measures adopted by her government to tackle the menace at a stakeholders forum in Kano on Wednesday, Abdullahi said the committee comprised representatives of NAPTIP, Police, NSCDC, traditional and religious leaders as well as Civil Society bodies in the state.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hajiya Aisha Dantsoho, said that the committee has a mandate to check, handle and follow up on cases to conviction.

In his remarks, a traditional ruler in Sokoto, Alhaji Sani Umar, said that more people were now sensitized to speak out about cases of violence and abuse.

“People used to hide cases of violence and abuse away from authorities, but recently people approach the authorities to report such cases,” he said.

Umar commended the conveners of the meeting for providing a forum for a wake up call on issues of violence and abuse in the state.

A member of the Kano State Council of Ulama, Sheik Sidi Sidi, called on lawmakers to enact laws to curb violence and abuse of women and children.

He appealed to the Ministry of Justice to ensure that justice was provided for victims of violence and abuse, adding that cases should not swept under the carpet.

The three-day stakeholders meeting was organised by UNICEF with support from Plan International to find solutions to menace of violence and abuse of women and children in Sokoto and to review the Child Rights Protection Laws in the state. (NAN)