COVID-19: Sokoto reviews 2020 budget by 25 percent

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Following the effect of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic on global economies, Sokoto state government has made downward review of its 2020 budget as a result

Governor Aminu Tambuwal had, on December 27, 2019 assented to the N202.4 billion 2020 Appropriation Bill, passed by the State Assembly.

However, at its Executive Council meeting on Thursday, the state government reviewed the budget downward to N153 billion.

Disclosing the decision of Council, at a joint press briefing, the Commissioner of Finance, Abdussamad Dasuki said, “The Executive Council met and made a downward review from N202.4 billion to N153 billion.

“This is in view of the present global economic realities, resulting from the dreaded coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

The Commissioner also said that internally generated revenues (IGR), by tertiary institutions, would henceforth be paid to state government account, from which the institutions would be entitled to 40 percent.

“This is to check issues of non remittance by the institutions. So, all revenues will be paid to the state government. Sixty percent of the revenue will then be paid to them and the state government will retain 40 percent,” Dasuki explained.