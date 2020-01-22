Sokoto rerun: APC candidate, 10,000 supporters defect to PDP

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Sokoto State House of Assembly, representing Binji local government, Alhaji Bature Dan Muhammadu Lili, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He announced his defection on Wednesday, along with 10,000 supporters of the party.

This is coming two days to the scheduled House of Assembly election in which Lili was seeking to retain his seat under the APC.

According to Lili, the strings of victories, recorded by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, informed his decision to defect.

“When we were in the APC, we challenged Aminu Tambuwal’s election and a re-run was held. He won. After that, we took him to the elections petition tribunal. He was adjudged as the winner.

“We dragged him to the Appeal Court. He won. Unsatisfied, we took him to the Supreme Court, he was again handed victory,” Lili said, asking, “Why should anyone continue to contest with somebody who God has clearly shown that he is in support of?”

He told a crowd of PDP supporters at the party’s Secretariat in Sokoto, that he had withdrawn his aspiration to run again.

Recall that Lili had once occupied the seat to represent Binji, at the state House of Assembly.