Sokoto Promises To Eradicate Tropical Diseases

Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, has promised that the state was now in a position to eradicate all tropical diseases.

He made the promise while speaking at the 2025 World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Day organised by the ministry in collaboration with Sight Savers.

Abubakar noted that the state government has made remarkable progress in the fight against tropical diseases.

Dr Umar Abubakar, however, said there are still five key neglected tropical diseases the state is battling with.

According to him, the diseases are trachoma, onchocerciasis, lymphatic, filariasis, schistosomiasis, and soil-transmitted helminths.

According to the commissioner, cases of trachoma have reduced drastically as the number of affected local government areas dropped from 14 to zero with a notable decrease in cases across the local government areas.

The commissioner acknowledged efforts of the state government and its development partners in combating the diseases.

In his remarks, the State Program Manager, NTDs, Suleiman Mohammed Wamakko, urged people to always maintain hygienic practices.

Other personalities who delivered goodwill messages at the event were Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Muhammad Bello Marnona; Director General, State Drugs and Medical supply Management Agency, Pharmacist Umar Attahiru and that of SOCHEMA Yusuf Abu Abdulkarim, Director Public Health Dr Abdulganiyyu Yusuf and representatives of development partners.