Sokoto professionals to support education, youth empowerment in 23 LGAs

April 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



A group of professionals from Sokoto State working across the globe, on Tuesday pledged to support education and youth empowerment across the 23 government areas in the state.Mr Zayyanu Tambari-Yabo,

Coordinator of the group, told newsmen in Sokoto that their target was to enable the youth get access to quality education and skills.According to him, the intervention will enhance security, food production, qualitative education and healthcare, as well as businesses that will propel progress and development in the state.He added that their focus is to the capacity of the youth to contribute meaningfully to national development.Tambari-Yabo said the group had set up a council to its agenda of encouraging youth in the state to engage in profitable ventures.

According to him, the group will support those from privileged families in ways.He explained that the group had floated avenues for , training and career opportunities for the youths at ,

national and international levels.Tambari-Yabo explained that the body comprised professionals and experts in , academia, law, health, engineering, businessess and others areas, desirous of stimulating growth and development of the youth in Sokoto state.(NAN)

