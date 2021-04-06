A group of professionals from Sokoto State working across the globe, on Tuesday pledged to support education and youth empowerment across the 23 local government areas in the state.Mr Zayyanu Tambari-Yabo,

Coordinator of the group, told newsmen in Sokoto that their target was to enable the youth get access to quality education and skills.According to him, the intervention will enhance security, food production, qualitative education and healthcare, as well as businesses that will propel progress and development in the state.He added that their focus is to build the capacity of the youth to contribute more meaningfully to national development.Tambari-Yabo said the group had set up a council to drive its agenda of encouraging youth in the state to engage in profitable ventures.

According to him, the group will support those from less privileged families in different ways.He explained that the group had floated avenues for collaboration, training and career opportunities for the youths at local,

national and international levels.Tambari-Yabo explained that the body comprised professionals and experts in energy, academia, law, health, engineering, businessess and others areas, desirous of stimulating growth and development of the youth in Sokoto state.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

