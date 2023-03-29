Sokoto Police command warns against breach of peace

By Muhammad Nasir

The Police Command in Sokoto State on Wednesday vowed never to tolerate a situation where persons or groups take laws into their hands in the name of election victory celebration to prevent anarchy in the state.

Mr Muhammed Gumel, the Commissioner of Police in the state, gave the warning while addressing newsmen on the command’s recent arrests of suspected law breakers in the name of election victory celebration.

According to him, the security agencies will also not tolerate those people who are in the category of peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives.

“This is as basis to ignite violence or abyss and instigate the people against the present or incoming administration in the state are advised to stop forthwith.

“Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them, so also the innocent ones. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

“Residents are on this note assured of enjoying a safe and secure life after the general elections.

“The police command has put in place necessary measures to checkmate these elements and is fully determined to keep arresting all trouble makers who will be treated as common criminals to be brought to justice,” he said.

Gumel reassured of the command’s readiness to provide the best form of security for the forthcoming supplementary elections slated for April 15 in the state.

He warned those desperate in engaging on crimes, such as threats, direct or indirect including causing grievous harm, criminal intimidation, extortion, looting, arson, mischief or hell bent to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that.

“The public should be wary of allowing themselves from getting involved in any action that violates the law.

“People should keep prevailing on their loved ones or their political party affiliates from getting involved in actions that are totally repugnant to natural justice, equity and law conscience,” Gumel said. (NAN)