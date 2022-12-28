Sokoto PDP set for issue-based campaign, warns violence instigators 

By Habibu Harisu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign council in Sokoto State says it will embark on issue-based campaigns, just as it advised violence instigators to steer clear of the state.

The Director General (D-G) of the council, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, gave the assurance at a news briefing held on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Suleiman said the PDP administration in the state had recorded remarkable achievements that would be capitalised on to woo more supporters ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said that the achievements, along with qualities of candidates in all levels were enough for the party to ensure maximum successes in the elections.

The D-G said the party had conducted interactive consultations with party loyalists and stakeholders from all the 23 Local Government Areas as part of the moves to foster unity, understanding and mend fences.

According to him, the party had recognised the conditions of people residing in insecurity-prone areas especially in the eastern parts of the state where some of the residents had fled their homes to the neighboring Niger Republic.

Suleiman said that the recent ratings of the National Bureau of Statistics on high poverty prevalence in Sokoto state was not surprising in recognition of the people’s displacements and the prevailing security challenges.

The D-G lauded Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s performance, zero-tolerance to political thuggery and all forms of restiveness.

He, however, said that the incoming government of PDP candidate, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, if elected, would surely sustain the feats. (NAN)