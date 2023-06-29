Sokoto: PDP felicitates Muslims on Eid-el-Kabir, urges more trust in God

By Muhammad Nasir

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Sokoto State has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

The  party has also called on them to reinforce their patience, hope and trust in God in spite of the  challenges confronting them.

PDP, in a statement issued on Thursday by Hassan Sanyinnawal, its spokesman urged the faithful to sustain their fervent prayers for the nation.

The leading opposition party in the state also called on the Muslims to pray more for the triumph of justice and the will of the Almighty Allah in the affairs of the  state and the nation.

“We commend the good people of Sokoto State for their resilience and urge them to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to reinforce their patience, hope and trust in God.

“Moreover,  we should not despair on our sacrifice but use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to further unite in love, support and care for one another at this critical time,” it said. (NAN)