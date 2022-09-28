Sokoto PDP chairman tasks faithful on unity for 2023

By Habibu Harisu

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the Sokoto State chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has tasked party faithful in the state to ensure unity towards winning the 2023 general election.



Goronyo said this while receiving some All Progressives Congress (APC) defectors in Wamakko, headquarters of Wamakko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Wednesday.



He urged the defectors to be comfortable and feel at home, saying that the party would provide level play grounds for all members without discrimination.



He attributed the growing popularity of the PDP in the state to the numerous achievements of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.



Goronyo thanked the defectors for their decision to join the party and advised them to work toward victory in the 2023 general election.



Earlier, Alhaji Isa Dundaye, the PDP Wamakko LGA chairman, said that no fewer than 6,322 APC supporters defected to the PDP at the ceremony.



Speaking on behalf of defectors, Malam Isa Shayi said the defectors were from Gwamatse, Kauran Kembe, Kamati, Kalambaina and Wamakko wards of the LGA.



He said that they defected from the APC, due to prolong neglect and unfulfilled promises.



Some dignitaries at the ceremony included the state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Bello Guiwa, the Chairman Wamakko LGA, Alhaji Halliru Gwuiwa, the state PDP Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad and PDP zonal vice chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Dangwaggo. (NAN)

