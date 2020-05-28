Sokoto, other attacks: Buhari directs fierce military operations

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has directed fierce military operations to end incessant criminal attacks in Sokoto State and other parts of the country.

Buhari also reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government is determined to protect them against “remorseless psychopathic mass killers who have no regard for the sanctity of life’’.

The president gave the reassurance in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

The presidential aide said Buhari was reacting to the reported killings of innocent citizens in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The president noted that a major military operation, code named “Operation Accord” was launched by the military, targeting the bandits that had been tormenting North-West and North Central states.

“This operation will be a full time and sustained military offensive that is intended to deny the bandits any breathing space to reorganise and regroup,’’ he said.

Buhari condoled with families who lost loved ones in the attacks by bandits, praying for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries.

“As the world and Nigeria battle Coronavirus pandemic, it is tragic and unfortunate that bandits have remained active in parts of the country, killing innocent people and throwing families into despair.

“We will not abandon you to your fate because we are determined to bring these mass murderers to their knees and crush them totally,’’ the statement read in part. (NAN)

