Sokoto NUJ lauds COAS stewardship, community development strides

By Habibu Harisu

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, has commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, whose leadership, they say, has ensured professionalism in the Nigeria Army and nation building.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Dalhatu Safiyal-Magori, the NUJ Sokoto state Chairman, and issued to the newsmen on Saturday in Sokoto.

Safiyal-Magori lauded the efforts of Yahaya over the successful conduct of the 2022 COAS Annual Conference and various community development protects inaugurated across Sokoto state.

He said the conference proved the integrity of Yahaya towards promoting professionalism in the Nigerian Army that would set agenda for future generations in safeguarding territorial boundaries as well as internal security.

He explained that the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Ministers, former and present Service Chiefs, traditional institutions and other dignitaries at the conference have demonstrated Nigerian Army’s acceptance in the society.

He noted that the conference, with the theme: “Building a Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment”, will surely leverage on sustained vigour for the transformation of the Nigerian Army as it was designed to elicit new ideas and proffer solutions for enhancement of Army activities.

According to him, the civil-military projects executed by the Nigerian Army and inaugurated during the COAS conference, located at Sokoto metropolis, Sifawa community in Bodinga local government and LG headquarters, Tangaza, Goronyo and Sabon Birnin local government areas, have also attested to these facts.

Safiyal-Magori listed the projects to include; pediatric ward at Goronyo General Hospital, Block of classrooms at Nizamiyya model primary school in Tangaza and the Emir Yahaya road in Sokoto.

Other projects inaugurated were newly-constructed mosque at Kassarawa, mosque in Bodinga town, complete rehabilitation of Malam Sa’idu Nizamiyya school, primary healthcare center, fire service station, drainages and road networks in Sifawa community, among others.

The NUJ Chairman further stated that during the event, the National President of Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, also inaugurated a solar-powered borehole, water head tank, donated by NAOWA and rehabilitated Vesico Virginal Fistula (VVF) center in Sokoto State.

The center, located at Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital, underwent structural facelift, provided with office furniture, empowerment training tools and medical equipment.

He said Mrs Yahaya explained that the efforts were part of NAOWA’s vision to support less privileged persons, women empowerment as well as uplift living standards of citizens.

The NUJ chairman also lauded NAOWA for donating food stuff, detergents and other commodities to the VVF victims and commended the hospital management for the efforts on treatment and other livelihood supports to VVF victims.

”The National President also presented medical equipment, drugs and consumables to the Sokoto Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, donated Sewing and Knitting machines, Bicycles and food stuffs to Orphanage homes in Sokoto.

”The state council expressed appreciation to the supports and professional carrier enhancement programmes, noting that the NUJ would continue to associate with the COAS on the achievements as a well partner at all times,” Safiyal-Magori said. (NAN)