Sokoto NAWOJ urges proactive measures against rape

Sokoto state chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has condemned the increasing cases of rape in Nigeria.

It also called on the Federal government to take proactive measures against the menace while stressing on the need for government to prioritise tackling violence against women and girls.

In a statement by the Acting Chairperson, Rakiya Muhammad and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Monday, the association urged governments to uphold zero-tolerance policy on violence against women and girls in the country.

It also urged governments and nongovernmental organisations to explore innovative approaches to tackle the menace.

“We must smash this rape culture that has become so pervasive.

“All hands must be on deck to redress the situation as it affects everyone in society.

“There’s no justification for rape. Let’s join forces to take action against sexual assault. Let’s end the horrors. Yes, we can,” Muhammad stated.

