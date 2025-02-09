Sokoto Moves against Illegal Mining, Warns Against Unauthorized Operations

In a bid to regulate mining activities and ensure compliance with state laws, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Yusuf Muhammad Maccido, has warned that the state will not tolerate illegal mining operatiions.

The warning was handed down during the Commissioner’s assessment visit to Lambara town in Shagari Local Government Area, where a company was found to have commenced mining activities without obtaining the necessary authorisation from the state government.

Alhaji Maccido emphasized that no entity or individual has the right to engage in mining activities without the explicit consent and approval of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

He reiterated that the ministry is tasked with overseeing all mining operations in Sokoto State and will not tolerate any form of illegal mining.

“The ministry will ensure that due process is followed at all times. We are committed to reviving and improving mining activities in the state, but this must be done in accordance with the law,” Maccido stated.

He further highlighted the state government’s efforts, under the leadership of Governor Ahmad Aliyu, to boost the mining sector and foster partnerships with organizations willing to operate within the legal framework.

The commissioner’s intervention was commended by the local government chairman of the area, Barrister Maidawa Kajiji, who revealed that the company had been stopped from continuing its operations until proper clearance was obtained.

Kajiji praised the commissioner for the swift intervention, which he said would help protect the community’s resources and ensure sustainable development.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Lawali Sada, and other ministry officials, Maccido’s visit underscores the state government’s commitment to enforcing regulations and promoting responsible mining practices.

The ministry has vowed to take appropriate steps against any individual or organization found violating the law.

This development signals a renewed focus by the Sokoto State government to harness its mineral resources while ensuring that all activities are conducted transparently and in line with established guidelines.