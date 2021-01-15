Sokoto loses another Commissioner

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State was on Thursday evening among dignitaries who witnessed the funeral of one the state’s commissioners.

According to a press release by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, the late Alhaji Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III, erstwhile Commissioner for Home Affairs died after a protracted illness at the age of 64.

It could be recalled that seven months ago Hon. Surajo Gatawa, who was Commissioner for Lands end Housing died too.

A scion of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar III and younger brother to the current Sultan of Sokoto, the deceased who was a Commissioner for Information and National Orientation, in the state is survived by two wives, many children and grand children.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.