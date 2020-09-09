Sokoto lawmaker cries over lack of social amenities in constituency

Share the news













A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Kyadawa (APC- Gada West), has pledged to push for the provision of social amenities in his constituency, to improve the lives of the people.

Kyadawa who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Wednesday, said that people of the constituency were in dire need of potable water, electricity and good roads.

“As their elected representative, I will ensure the necessity needs of my people are generally addressed in order to make my representation positively valid.

“My constituent are in dire need of social amenities to sustain their daily activities and I am eveready to present a lot of motions before the assembly to achieve their desire.

“Moreover, part of the desire has since been addressed, as the state government has already approved the construction of borehole across five villages in my constituency to ensure potable drinking water to the rural areas.

“Therefore, I want to use this medium to commend Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for his dedication toward ensuring a better life for the people at the grassroots,” he said.

Kyadawa urged people of the state to keep politics aside and embrace one another to enable better living conditions for all.

“As legislatures, we came to the Assembly from different political parties, but our party differences has not been a challenge in conducting the aim we are all elected for.

“The Assembly is now 15 members each from All Progressive Congress (APC) and People Democratic Party (PDP), but we choose to work closely with one another to justify the mandate of our people.

“We have better understanding and good working relationship with the executive arm of government, as all of us are working toward the best Sokoto State we desire,” the lawmaker said.

On Security, Kyadawa commended the Federal and State governments on the effort put in place to address the ugly situation across the state.

“On our side we will continue to empower the local vigilantes, who are working hand in hand with the security agencies toward addressing the menace,” he added. (NAN)