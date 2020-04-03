Sokoto kilings: Tambuwal orders provision of relief materials for families

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, the Ministry for Local Government as well as Sabon Birni local government council, to provide relief materials for the families of those that were killed by unknown gunmen at Gangara village, Wednesday evening.

The governor was at the village, in the company of security heads of the Army, Air force, Police, Department of State Services and Civil Defense, to condole the people of the community over the killings of its members by bandits, who stormed the area on motorbikes.

Tambuwal pleaded with the people to be patient as “government is doing its best to check insecurity in the area.

“Government is not unaware or unmindful of the plight of the people here. We are working closely with all security agencies in the state to ensure that this mayhem does not continue.

“We are aware of the concerted effort of the community to forestall and checkmate the criminal activities of attackers. However, I wish to call on all of you not take the laws into your hands.

“We should all allow the law to take its full course to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.”

Meanwhile, the governor also urged the people of the community to avail themselves of the knowledge available about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), “which is a global pandemic right now.

“You should not be so overwhelmed by the bandits attack and neglect the import of this contagious disease,” he told the people of the community.

He appealed to them to observe the rules of social distancing, use of face mask, personal hygiene and quick report to health authorities of any of the symptoms of the disease to health authorities.