Sokoto Judiciary Financial Autonomy Bill passes 2nd reading

Share the news













A bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the Sokoto State Judiciary Financial Autonomy has passed second reading at the state House of Assembly.

This development followed a motion moved by the sponsor of the bill, Alhaji Maidawa Kajiji (APC-Shagari) during plenary on Thursday.

According to Kajiji, the bill is to provide for the judiciary self-accounting and also as a legal framework, within which the state judiciary will operate in compliance with the provision of the Constitution.

“The bill will also operate in compliance with the Executive Order 10 of 2020, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and will enhance effective dispensation of justice in the state,” he said.

Majority of the members spoke on the positive impact of the bill in ensuring and enhancing the judicial system of the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting, put the motion into a voice vote and was unanimously accepted by the members.

Magaji referred the bill to the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice and Human Rights for scrutiny and report back in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Kajiji had sought for the assembly’s approval to present a bill for a law to provide for the prohibition of discrimination against persons with disability.

The request was seconded by Alhaji Aminu Almustapha (PDP-Sabon Birni North) and unanimously accepted by the members in a voice vote.

In another development, the Assembly had allowed for the presentation of a bill for a law to regulate the minimum standard for healthcare facility.

This followed a motion moved by the sponsor of the bill, Alhaji Faruk Balle (PDP-Gudu) and seconded by Alhaji Abubakar Shehu (APC-Yabo).

Balle said that the bill, if brought into life, would regulate the operation of healthcare facilities, particularly private clinics, to meet up with the challenges of global health crisis.

“As the saying goes, a healthy community is a wealthy community; without adequate measures and regulations, we will not be able to deal with the quacks in the profession.

“It is a matter of common knowledge that many lives were lost arising from medical negligence and unprofessionalism, which could be tackled via regulation such as this,” he said. (NAN)

Related