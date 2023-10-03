Sokoto Judicial Commission grants Tambuwal, nine others additional time for defence

By Muhammad Nasir

The Sokoto State Commission of Inquiry has approved the request of former Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and nine others for additional time to prepare their defence.

The commission, at Its resumed hearing on Tuesday in Sokoto summoned Tambuwal and other officials of his administration as witnesses, among other stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the witnesses were summoned to explain their involvement in the alleged sale and auctioning of government assets related to the State Ministry of Agriculture.

During the hearing, Dr Suleiman Usman, (SAN), the Counsel for Tambuwal and the nine others, requested for an extension of time to allow them to respond to the memorandum.

Usman pointed out that some of the witnesses had not been properly served, necessitating the request for an additional time.

NAN also reports that the nine other witnesses included Sani Garba-Shuni, Sa’idu Umar, Abdussamad Dasuki, Ali Inname, Aminu Dodon-Daji, Buhari Tambuwal, Umar Wali, Umar Bature, Mai-Akwai Tudu and Aliyu Tureta, among others.

Justice Mu’azu Pindiga, the commission’s Chairman granted the request, giving the witnesses a two-day extension to prepare and respond to the memorandum.

Pindiga scheduled the next hearing for October 5th, for the formal adoption of the memorandum and the commencement of the hearing.

In the meantime, three witnesses had chosen to return the tractors they had acquired through auction within two days.

According to one of the witnesses, the tractor had been given to him as a ‘donation for sesame production’. (NAN)

