Sokoto guber: Tribunal to commence main trial July 9

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria One hundred and eleven witnesses are expected to testify at the 2019 governorship elections petitions tribunal when the main sitting commences on July 9, 2019.

The petition was brought before the Tribunal by the All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, challenging the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Aminu Waziiri Tambuwal as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Abdullahi Abbas, at the resumed sitting after the pretrial session, presented on Saturday the report of the pre-trial session.

He said Counsels for the Petitioners as well as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents who had presented their issuses for determination to the Tribunal during the pre-trial session, had also tendered all their documents for determination, which had been admitted as exhibits.

According to Justice Abdullahi, the Counsels are to call a total of 117 witnesses, including star ones, as well as others on subpoena.

While promising to dispense the petition with despatch, he called on the Counsels to sustain their current levels of cooperation in order to ensure smooth and speedy proceedings.

Lead Counsel for the Petitioners, Barrister Jacob Ochidi, as well as those of 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents, Barrister G. D. Ding, Barrister Suleiman Usman, SAN and Barrister M. M. Yabo, respectively, commended the Chairman of the Tribunal for meticulously presenting the report of the pre-trial session.





