Sokoto Guber Election Tribunal to Deliver Judgement Saturday-Thisday

Sokoto Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Saturday for the delivery of judgement in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party Candidate in the March 18 election, Mallam Sa’idu Umar, against Governor Ahmed Aliyu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, and Deputy Governor Idris Gobir, his running mate.

According to a report by Thisday, a judgement notice issued by the tribunal Wednesday said “Petition No EPT/SK/GOV/01/2023 will be coming up on Saturday, 30/09/2023 at 9:00 am for Judgment.”

The notice mandated counsels to inform their clients that supporters would not be allowed into the court premises as movement would be highly restricted by security agencies.

The three-member panel of justices led my Haruna Mshelia Sokoto had in August reserved judgement in the petition by Mallam Umar against Gov Aliyu and Dep Gov Gobir, after hearing and adopting their respective final written addresses.

The Petitioner is challenging the election of Governor Aliyu and Deputy Governor Gobir over non qualification and electoral fraud during March 18 governorship election.

Umar had alleged that there were discrepancies in Gov. Aliyu’s secondary school and university certificates and the documents presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also insisted that no government agency had records of a “Model Primary School”; the school Deputy Governor Gobir claimed issued him a primary certificate.

Umar had consequently prayed the tribunal to void Aliyu’s election and declare him the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Governor Aliyu and his deputy had countered the claim, insisting that there educational records were genuine, that they are validly elected and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

Culled from Thisday

