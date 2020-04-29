Sokoto Guardian Correspondent, Meya dies

The death has occurred of the Sokoto state Correspondent of Guardian newspaper, Mr Eric Meya.

Meya passed on at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, UDUTH, after a brief illness.

Isa Abubakar Shuni, Chairman of the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in a statement by its secretary, Abubakar Imam, described Meya’s death as a monumental loss to the entire practicing journalists in the state.

“We lost a committed, hardworking and very jovial member, who is not afraid of calling a spade, a spade no matter whose ox is gored. May his soul rest on,” he said.

His burial arrangement will be announced later by his family.