Sokoto Govt to look into Unremitted Loan Deductions

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has pledged to intervene into the workers’ loan repayments that were deducted from their salaries but never remitted to the respective banks.

The Governor made this commitment while responding to an appeal by the Sokoto State Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu, who urged the state government to intervene in the matter.

According to the NLC chairperson, many workers who took loans through salary deductions have continued to suffer due to the failure of officials in the previous administration to remit the deductions to the banks.

“Your Excellency, please come to the aid of these people. They have been at a crossroads for years,” Comrade Abdullahi appealed. “We know you to be firm in defending people’s rights. Please apply your popular slogan, in kudi kudi in aiki aiki, to recover the diverted funds.”

Governor Aliyu assured the labour leader and affected workers that his administration will investigate the matter and ensure that the right thing is done .

“This administration prioritizes human rights and will not condone any violations under any guise,” the Governor said. “We are committed to protecting the rights of the weak, the less privileged, and the downtrodden in our state.”

Governor Aliyu also called on the people of Sokoto State to continue supporting and cooperating with his administration so that they can continue to benefit from the dividends of democracy. He expressed gratitude for the public’s fervent prayers to his administration and urged them to mentain the tempo.