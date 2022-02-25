Sokoto govt tasks stakeholders to safeguard N2.8bn erosion control project

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto State Government has tasked stakeholders in the environment sector to safeguard the N2.8 billion completed Mabera Water Storm project.

The stakeholders comprised environmental managers, community groups, traditional institutions among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 18.5 kilometers erosion control project is part of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) executed in collaboration between the World Bank and the state government.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa, stated this at the end of a six-day sensitisation exercise on the project, on Friday in Sokoto.

Bafarawa said the exercise was part of exit strategies organised for environmental managers and the benefiting communities on how to safeguard the project in their domain.

He said the benefiting communities including farmers, government officials, environmental managers and others are expected to take ownership and ensure adequate monitoring of the water storm project.

He cautioned residents against indiscriminate dumping of waste and other activities that could blockade water ways and destroy the embarkment.

Bafarawa reiterated government commitment to tackle the menace of erosion towards improving the livelihood of the people.

The Commissioner who decried the spate of indiscriminate dumping of waste on drains, urged the communities to take full ownership of the project.

He said that environmental laws were still in force and urged the communities to abide by it warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

The commissioner further called for understanding and cooperation of the communities on the protection of the project, adding that the scope of the project would be expanded to other areas of the state.

In his remarks, Ibrahim Umar-Gatawa, State Project Coordinator, NEWMAP, said the water storm project was completed and inaugurated on Jan. 5, 2021.

Umar-Gatawa said the project was designed to control erosion, flooding and other environmental challenges bedeviling the areas.

He said Gov. Aminu Tambuwal accorded priority to the execution of the project towards improving overall wellbeing of the people and conserve the environment.

The Coordinator stressed the need for the Mabera community to protect the project to ensure its sustainability.

Also speaking, Sani Umar-Jabbi, District Head of Gagi in Sokoto South Local Government Area, assured his readiness to mobilisd community leaders for effective monitoring, supervision and mentainance of the project.

“Any household which allow its portion of the drain turned into a waste dump site would be penalise.

“Myself and all residents of Mabera have pledged to ensure the maintenance of the drains, and we hope to establish a community-based association to monitor the drains against blockage and dumping of waste,” he said.

NAN reports that highlight of the event included paper presentations on various topics including: Watershed Management Plan Sustainability Tools; Project Cycle Management, Ownership and Sustainability, Grievances Redress Mechanism on Conflict Resolution among Benefiting Communities and Strategies of Flood Control, Sanitation and Solid Waste Management.

NAN reports also that the project contract which gulped over N2 billion was awarded to Messrs COBERG UDOK AND COBAC.

It is designed to address the menace of gully erosion and land degradation in selected communities across the state. (NAN)

