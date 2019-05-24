Sokoto Govt seeks more support for Ramadan Feeding Programme

Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu, Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sokoto State, has urged Local Government Areas (LGAs), institutions, groups and wealthy individuals to engage in Fasting Feeding Programme to support the less privileged.

Maigwandu made the plea on Friday while reviewing the ongoing state government feeding programme in 138 feeding centres in Sokoto metropolis.

According to him, about 200 to 250 persons are being fed daily at 138 Ramadan Fasting Feeding Centers located in various places in the state.

He said that more than 231 groups were also supporting the programme.

“Most vulnerable persons and less privileged are being catered for and the programme is successful with desirable impact on people`s lives.

“The glaring impact in the lives of many people is what warranted me to plead with the LGAs, groups, institutions and capable individuals to offer free food gesture to the less privileged.

`Various categories of people are being assisted with prepared food items.

“The centres have turned to be interactive places where different views and challenges are being shared among people.

“The management has appointed some people that we can trust to execute the government feeding programme as scheduled,’’ Maigwandu said.

The commissioner said that the state government had increased the feeding budget from N300 million to N380 million, saying that the effort was to ensure the success of the programme.

He noted that the budget increment was based on the successes of the previous records received as well as the past feeding centres that were maintained by the management.

Maigwandu said he monitored meals’ distribution at Kofar Taramniya, Minnannata, Kofar Atiku, Arkilla, Gagi and Nakasari areas on Thursday evening and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the programme. (NAN)

