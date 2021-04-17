Alhaji Umar Bature, Sokoto State Water resources Commissioner says the state government realised N89 million from sales of discarded water pipes.



He told newsmen on Friday that the comments in some quarters that the government realised the sum of N20 million from the sales was false.



He said the state government followed due process and all lawful regulations in disposing the first tranche of the old township underground water pipes.



The commissioner stated that the underground pipes, which were laid in 1956, had not been used for water service delivery since 1983.



“The supply plants were abandoned. So, the pipes were duly auctioned by reputable and registered auctioneers having been adequately publicised as required by law.



“The comment being peddled by some persons is unfair and unnecessary, we must not politicize everything,” he said.



Bature further stated that the ongoing water scarcity in the city only affected five settlements within the old Sokoto city.



“This is also because of ongoing projects such as road construction and the World Bank supported erosion control and enlarged drainage system.



“We have taken steps to provide interim reliefs by bringing water tankers to the areas, we are also rehabilitating some borehole systems,” he said.



The commissioner said that the dwindling supply of raw water from Rima River had also affected water supply to Sokoto township.



He said that the state government spent N123 million monthly to ensure adequate water supply to the people.



“We inherited no fewer than 3,000 boreholes from our predecessors, less than 500 of them were functional because they were not properly implemented,” he said. (NAN)

