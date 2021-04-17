Sokoto Govt. realised N89m from discarded water pipes- Commissioner

Alhaji Umar Bature, State Water resources Commissioner says the state government realised N89 million sales discarded water pipes.


He told newsmen on Friday the comments in some the government realised the sum N20 million the sales was false.


He said the state government followed due and all lawful regulations in disposing the first tranche the old township underground water pipes.


The commissioner stated the underground pipes, which were laid in 1956, had not been used for water service  delivery since 1983.


“The supply plants were abandoned. So, the pipes were duly auctioned reputable and registered auctioneers having been adequately publicised as required law.


“The comment being peddled some persons is unfair and unnecessary, we must not politicize everything,” he said.


Bature further stated the ongoing water scarcity in the city only affected five settlements within the old city.


“This is also because of ongoing such as road construction and the Bank supported erosion control and enlarged drainage system.


“We have taken steps interim reliefs bringing water tankers to the areas, we are also rehabilitating some borehole systems,” he said.


The commissioner said that the dwindling supply of raw water Rima River had also affected water supply to township.


He said that the state government spent N123 million monthly to ensure adequate water supply to the people.


“We inherited no fewer than 3,000 boreholes from our predecessors, less than 500 of them were functional because they were not properly implemented,” he said. (NAN)

