Sokoto govt. partners water user associations to explore commercial opportunities

The Sokoto state Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Umar Bature, says government will continue to collaborate with water user associations to explore commercial opportunities in the state.
Bature, who stated this at a stakeholders meeting, on Wednesday, in Sokoto, noted that the state government had established new water schemes and hydrants, in its efforts to commercialize some water outlets for consumers in the metropolis.
He said the stakeholders meeting, along with ongoing sensitisation of relevant water user associations for commercial purposes, was aimed at complementing government efforts on revenue drive.
The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Isma’ila Gatawa, underscored the importance of their support to improve their businesses and equally enhance the state’s internally generated revenue.
According to him, the sole aim of the move was to ensure that their members were paying their taxes, as well as stipulated water bills promptly.
Bature explained that the initiative was part of the measures being taken by government to revive existing laws on water rates, for more revenue generation, through prompt payment of their water bills.
The commissioner urged the association’s leaders to mobilize their members on the new initiative in the interest of the state.
Also speaking, the General Manager of the State Water Board, Alhaji Isma’ila Sanda-Umar, enlightened the gathering on the existing laws that governed water usage across the state, stressing that the laws included payment of royalties by private and commercial borehole owners, water tanks and others.
He urged the water user groups to comply with the laws in order to achieve the desired targets.
In their separate remarks, water user group leaders assured government of their support, but urged the authorities to ensure consistent availability of water to meet their demands.
Group leaders, who spoke on their business conditions, challenges and demands, included Alhaji Nasiru Umar-Garka, from the Association of Table Water Producers, and Alhaji Kabiru Maibulo, of Block Makers’ Associations.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that agreements were reached at the meeting, for water user group leaders to educate their members on the government’s plans, while calling for the construction of more water outlets, at strategic locations, in order to achieve the targeted goals. (NAN)
Leave a Reply