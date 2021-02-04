Sokoto govt. partners water user associations to explore commercial opportunities

He said the stakeholders meeting, along with ongoing sensitisation of relevant water user associations for commercial purposes, was aimed at complementing government efforts on revenue drive.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Isma’ila Gatawa, underscored the importance of their support to improve their businesses and equally enhance the state’s internally generated revenue.

According to him, the sole aim of the move was to ensure that their members were paying their taxes, as well as stipulated water bills promptly.

Bature explained that the initiative was part of the measures being taken by government to revive existing laws on water rates, for more revenue generation, through prompt payment of their water bills.

The commissioner urged the association’s leaders to mobilize their members on the new initiative in the interest of the state.