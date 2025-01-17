Sokoto Govt Moves to Develop Climate Change Policy Document

The Sokoto State Government has initiated efforts to develop a comprehensive Climate Change Policy Document aimed at addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable development in the state.

This move was underscored during the 2-day Validation Session organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Ministry of Environment Sokoto.

At the session’s opening, Mustapha Alkali, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, emphasized the critical importance of the climate change policy for the future of the state. Mustapha Alkali highlighted that “today’s meetings are really important and it’s really something that has to do with our society and environment.” Alkali stressed that a healthy environment is integral to the survival and progress of society, stating, “If you save your environment, you’re saving your life.”

He further explained, “If your environment is not conducive, nothing will be achieved. There won’t be governance, there won’t be peace, there won’t be life.”

His remarks underscored the significance of environmental protection in ensuring stability and growth.

The session, which brought together various stakeholders from government, civil society, and environmental experts, is focused on reviewing and validating the draft policy document, which will outline specific actions and strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change in Sokoto State.

Alkali, who represented the Commissioner of the Ministry, Hon. Nura Shehu Tangaza, officially declared the session open for further discussions, emphasizing the collaborative effort required to address climate change effectively.

The climate change policy document, once finalized, will serve as a roadmap for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to environmental changes, and promoting sustainability. It aims to guide decision-making, set measurable targets, and enhance accountability, with the ultimate goal of fostering long-term resilience against climate impacts.