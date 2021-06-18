Sokoto Govt finetunes informants’ protection strategy

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has announced plans by the State Government to protect and encourage informants in order to boost security operations across the state.

Tambuwal also hinted that his administration is working out modalities to give protection to informants of security outfits on the myriads of criminal activities taking place in their domains.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by Mr Muhammad Bello, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

It said Tambuwal dropped the hints when he received the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf, in Sokoto.

According to him, “the State government is working on how protection will be given to people who give key information to security personnel, because people are scared of giving useful information.

“We have had instances that the identity of people who give information to the security outfits is known to the criminals. That doesn’t help matters.

“So, we have evolved ways of protecting those who collaborate with the government,” he emphasised just as he appealed for continued synergy between security services,

“This is because synergy is key and important in the fight against insecurity,” he said.

The governor urged the Federal Government to fast track the deployment of technology and more equipment; and also pay attention to the welfare of security personnel.

“It is not rocket science. All of these are factors militating against the effective and full counter to what the criminals are doing.

“Not only here in Sokoto state, but all over Nigeria. We need more boots on the ground. We need more modern equipment and welfare for the officers,” he suggested.

He observed that the rainy season has set in and it is always difficult for security personnel to function optimally.

“You need stronger vehicles and logistics support for your officers,” thus promising to discuss with the military high command on the issues.

Harping on the cordial relationship with the Nigerian Army and that of other security agencies in the state, Tambuwal said: “We have being working together for the reestablishment of peace and security in Sokoto state.”

He added that “from the inception of the 8 Division, the state government under my watch has been able to support the establishment of that Division, under President Muhammadu Buhari, by first, providing you with the land on which it is situated today; and also some houses for your officers; and such other supports we were able to make”.

In the same vein, he noted that operational support was also given for you to succeed in the discharge of your constitutional duties.

“Your success is our success. The success of every security outfit here in Sokoto is our collective success, because we are all in it together,” he stressed.

“Security is the business of everyone, how much more the leadership of government.

“I assure you that we will continue to support you and all our traditional leaders under the able leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan, and the Sokoto citizenry, will continue to give you every support that you require,” Tambuwal assured. (NAN)

