Sokoto govt closes all boarding schools outside metropolis

Sokoto state government has closed all boarding secondary schools outside the metropolis.

The Secretary to the Sokoto state government (SSG), Alhaji Sa’idu Umar stated this shortly after the state security council meeting chaired by the state governor at Government House, Sokoto.

He said the decision was taken after the Commissioners of Basic and Secondary Education, Muhammad Bello Abubakar, Science and Technology, Kulu Haruna and Religious Affairs, Abdullahi Maigwandu briefed the council on the security situation of the schools.

After the briefing, the council deliberated on the issue based on the information available to them. Thereafter, the council unanimously agreed that all the boarding schools outside Sokoto metropolis will be closed so as to avert any security breach that will be embarrass the state, parents and the general public.

The SSG said the schools will be closed for one week during which proper review and security arrangement will be put in place.

He said during this period students and teachers will be relocated to their locale to study and work as day outfits, stressing that the state government will supervise the exercise properly and ensure that there is quality assurance and security during the exercise.

He added that if the security situation improves the students and the teachers will be relocated back to their schools.

The schools exempted from the de-boarding exercise include Sani Dingyadi Secondary School, Sokoto Science College, Sultan Abubakar College, A.A. Raji, Sheikh Gummi Memorial College, Hafsat Ahmadu Bello Girls College, Government T.C. Farfaru, Nagarta College and GTC Farfaru, all of them in Sokoto metropolis.

The remaining are two Almajiri schools at Dange Shuni and Wamakko local government.