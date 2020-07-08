Sokoto Govt awards N11bn fly-over, road contracts

Share the news













The Sokoto State Government on Wednesday approved N11 billion contracts for construction of two dual carriage roads, fly-over bridges and township roads to ease traffic congestion and pave way for expansion in the metropolis.

Addressing newsmen after the state Executive Council meeting in Sokoto, the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Isah Bajini-Galadanchi, said the approvals were made in recognition of public needs.

Bajini-Galadanci led the Commissioners for Land and Housing, Alhaji Bello Gwiwa; Finance, Alhaji Abdusamad Dasuki; and Health, Dr Ali Inname, at the briefing.

He said the flyovers would be constructed at Dandima round-about along Runjin Sambo road and Rijiyar Dorowa round-about which are densely populated areas and witnessing traffic holdups daily.

According to him, Dandima flyover will cost N3.4 billion while Rijiyar Dorawa will cost N3.5 billion, and both have 24 months completion period.

He added that the council approved the contract to transform Illela road to a dual-carriage road with bridge on Rima river; awarded at N2.9 billion.

Bajini-Galadanci said another dual-carriage road contract was approved at N909 million for construction of Waziri Abbas road to Unguwar Rogo and Nakasari areas.

He said dualisation of Maituta road was also approved at the sum of N228 million, noting that the road projects have 18 months, 17 months and five months completion dates, respectively.

Speaking on the projects, the commissioner for finance said the council gave his ministry mandate on preparing all relevant documents and immediately mobilise the contractors to sites.

Dasuki assured that all contractors would be on site in the next two weeks. (NAN)

