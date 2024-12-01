Sokoto Govt Assures On Constant Water Supply

The Commissioner for Water Resources in Sokoto State, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Maccido, has given assurance on the commitment of Governor Aliyu Ahmed administration to ensure constant water supply in the state.

He said this would become the reality with the completion of the many water supply projects now nearing completion in the state.

Speaking in an interview in his office in Sokoto, Maccido said that Governor Aliyu was committed to the completion of the projects in order to resolve the issue of water scarcity in the state.

According to him, the current administration in Sokoto is committed to delivering on its promises to the people.

“I want to assure you that once this project is completed, we will have the capacity to constantly supply water to the people of Sokoto State.

“We are currently working on power, which is as critical in water supply as the chemicals that we use in water treatment. We hope to get sufficient power because it is very strategic to our plans to deliver water in Sokoto state,” he said.

Maccido appealed to people in the state to support the government’seffort at ensuring steady water supply by fixing leakages to curtail waste.

He said this has become necessary given the hugh cost extended on the water supply projects.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to people in Sokoto state to fix leakages and ensure that water is not wasted because it costs money to produce water more than we can recover from their payment.

“I am grateful to the governor for the unprecedented investment in the water sector. The last time we witnessed this was during the administration of our father, Senator Aliyu Wamakko,” Maccido said.

Maccido also stated that the administration in the state was also working on delivering rural water schemes that would ensure constant water supply to the rural communities.

This, he said, was one of the campaign promises of Governor Aliyy even as he assured that the project would be completed by the end of the current fiscal year.

Maccido listed other achievements of the ministry to include the installation and reconnection of pipelines for water supply and replacement of submersible pumps.