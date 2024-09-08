Sokoto Governor to PDP: Rescind your decision, participate in LG polls

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rescind its decision of boycotting the forthcoming local government’s polls scheduled for the 21st of this month.

He made the call while addressing a mammoth crowd of APC supporters from 8 local governments of Sokoto East Senatorial zone who converged on Goronyo for the flag off of the APC campaign ahead of the forthcoming local government polls in the state.

“The leaders of SIEC were appointed by the immediate past administration of PDP, and i didn’t tamper with that structure.

” I wonder why the PDP is afraid of participating in the polls to be organized by SIEC,”he averred.

Gov. Aliyu to this end, assured the opposition in the state that SIEC under his administration will conduct free, fair and credible local government elections.

“I had a meeting with the Chairman of SIEC and he assured me of transparent polls, whoever wins, will be declared the winner,” Aliyu assured.

The governor, therefore, called on the people of the state to come out en masse and vote for the party’s candidates for sustained people- oriented projects in the state.

According to him, the present administration has done well in all the sectors of development.

He added that farmers in the state have been enjoying free fertilizer, pesticides as well as other farm implements as part of plausible measures to boost agricultural production in the state.

Aliyu said, “We have installed many solar-powered street lights, constructed many road projects and our workers are getting their salaries from 191th to 20th of every month as against what was obtaining during the last administration.”

Also speaking, the APC leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, described politics as a service to the people, and commended Gov. Aliyu for transforming the state within just one year.

“Mr Governor, we are very proud of you, you have touched all the sectors of development in the state, please keep the good work,”Wamakko added

He also appealed to the people of the state to continue to support the present administration to deliver more on its campaign promises.

In his remarks, the state Deputy Governor, Idris Mohammad Gobir, assured the people of Sokoto East that the present administration is working round the clock to end banditry in the zone.

According to him, more measures are being introduced by the state government to make the state safe and secured.

He also appealed for more support from the well-meaning citizens in that regards.

Also speaking, the Minister of Water and sanitation, Bello Muhammad Goronyo lauded the effort of the present administration in delivering the dividends of democracy to every nooks and cranny of the state.

He assured gov Aliyu of total support of people of the area at all times.

Other speakers at the rally included, State APC Chairman, Isa Saddiq Achida, Amb. Abubakar Shehu Wurno, former Member representing Gada and Goronyo Federal Constituency Musa S Adar,as well as the representatives of APC Chairmen and Sole Administrators in the zone.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of party’s flags to its candidates in the forthcoming local government elections in the state by the APC leader in the State, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.