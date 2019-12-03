Sokoto governor presents ₦202bn Appropriation Bill for 2020

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, on Tuesday, presented ₦202,444,458,429.02 Appropriation Bill for 2020 to the State House of Assembly.

Of the estimate, personnel cost will gulp ₦32,720,626,765.80; Overhead costs, ₦46,894,279,455.14 and Capital expenditure, ₦122,829,552,208.08.

Education got the highest allocation of ₦47,880,096,366.25, equal to 24% of the total budget; followed by Health, which ₦21,979,918,998.02 (11%) and Agriculture, ₦12,429,285,871.07 (6.14%).

Tagged, “Budget of Sustained Socio-Economic Development and Inclusiveness”, Tambuwal stated that, through transparency and inclusiveness, Sokoto government has migrated to the International Public Sector Accountability Standard, IPSAS.

The governor appealed to the people of the state to “continue to support and pray for the success of the 2020 budget as it contains numerous development projects and programmes in the urban and rural areas of the state.”