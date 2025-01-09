Sokoto Governor Lauded for Statewide Digital Literacy Policy

The Ministry of Innovation and Digital Economy (MIDE) in Sokoto State continued the digital skills training program Thursday, after formal flag off by the Commissioner, Ministry of Innovation and Digital Economy, Bashar Umar Kwabo.

This is as the ministry graduated 50 youths from its extensive digital training program for 1,000 youth in the state.

The digital training programme was designed to transition participants from digital illiteracy to digital literacy. It provides training in computer literacy, graphic design, video editing, social media marketing, and AI for productivity.

Permanent Secretary Dr Nasir Daniya, who led the session with a comprehensive lecture on basic computer skills, emphasised internet and social media safety, and relevant ICT laws, ensuring participants are well-informed about the digital ecosystem.

During interactive sessions with participants, Mr Kwabo applauded the efforts of staff of both the MIDE and ICT Directorates and the partners, Caliphate Tech Community and Dan Anini Digital Solutions. He further announced State Government’s plans to train further 10,000 individuals across the state, aimed at enhancing digital skills and promote self-sustainability.

Participants, drawn from all 23 Local Governments in Sokoto State, have reported significant improvements in their digital skills since the program’s inception. This initiative is a key component of Sokoto State’s strategy under Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto-led administration to prepare its citizens for digital transformation. MIDE remains dedicated to advancing digital literacy and fostering innovation across all sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, the ministry recently celebrated the graduation of the second batch of 50 individuals from its extensive digital training program for 1,000 youth.

MIDE Commissioner, Hon. Bashar Umar Kwabo, said the initiative was part of the Sokoto state government’s broader strategy aimed at enhancing digital literacy and technological advancement across Sokoto State.

This second cohort, selected from various local governments throughout the state, highlights the government’s commitment to promoting innovation and digital skills under the administration of Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

The program also serves as a pilot for the upcoming 10,000-participant training initiative set to launch soon.

The training covered essential courses, including Digital Computer Literacy, Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, Video Editing, and Artificial Intelligence for Productivity. Notably, participants from remote areas engaged in online sessions, while others attended in-person classes.