Sokoto Governor inaugurates Hisbah corps, warns against witch-hunt

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu has inaugurated the Sokoto State Hisbah Corps, with a call on them not to which-hunt innocent citizens in the line of duty.

He gave the warning at the inauguration of the reestablished Hisbah Corps and the commissioning of its State Secretariat.

He reminded the members of the Corps to work in line with the laws guiding its establishment so as to not to contravene the nation’s extant laws.

He said, “I want to remind you that you must take into consideration the fundamental human rights, and always work within the ambit of the law.

“You must also have the fear of Allah while carrying out your assignment, which is primarily to sanitize the society from the sinful acts and develish behaviors that often attract heavy consequences in the sight of Allah.”

Gov. Aliyu further said that the Hisbah board is not to take over the duty of the conventional security outfits, but rather to complement their effort in protecting the lives and property of people of the state.

He added that Hisbah is backed by law and is empowered to make arrest and hand over suspects to the Police for eventual prosecution before a Shari’a Court.

The Governor also said that the state government would continue to monitor the activities of the Corps to ensure strict compliance with the laws establishing it.

He reminded members of Hisbah Corps that their primary role is to rid the society of all sinful acts being committed which could lead to unpalatable consequeces in the society.

“In order to ensure that Hisbah succeeds in its operations, we have provided patrol vehicles and motorcycles as well as a befitting office accommodation to the board, and very soon, we will provide local government offices to the board,” he added.

The governor, therefore, solicited for support and cooperation from the people of the state for the re-established Hisbah to effectively carry out its responsibility.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Jabir Sani Mai-hula highlighted some of the remarkable achievemnts recorded by the present administration in promoting islamic affairs in the state.

These included the building of new Mosques and Islamiyya schools, renovation of many others as well as the provision of food and cash assistance to Imams,their deputies and Muazzins .

Others were the restoration of monthly allowances to Imams, their deputies and muazzins and other Islamic scholars(Malaman zaure).

The rest included the introduction of monthly cash allocation to Jumuat Mosques as well the furnishing of many Mosques and the installation of solar-powered electricity to many Mosques across the state.

Also speaking, the representative of the Sultan of Sokoto, the Waziri of Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, commended the state Governor for the initiative, and called on the people of the state to support Hisbah to achieve its set objectives.

In his remarks, a renowned Islamic scholar and Commander, Kano State Hisbah Commission, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, charged the members of the Hisbah Corps to operate within the law and be patient in the discharge of their assignment.

He commended Gov. Aliyu for reestablishing the Hisbah board ,and other support to Islam the state,which would go along way in reducing crimes ,evil, devilish and sinful acts which are responsible for most of the calamities befalling the society today.

Other speakers included the representatives of Hisbah Board from Zamfara, Katsina and Niger States,who hailed the happy development.

They all extolled Gov. Aliyu for his foresight to re-establish Hisbah in the state.

The hghlight of the event was the commissioning of Hisbah State Secretariat by Gov Ahmed Aliyu.