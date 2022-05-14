Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following students unrest that led to the killing of Miss Deborah samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has declared a 24-hour curfew in the state.

Tambuwal who declared the curfew on Saturday, explained that it was aimed at the restoration of law and order in the state.

He therefore appealed to the people of the state to continue to abide by the rule and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading the metropolis.

Reports, social media images and videos said Sokoto had been witnessing protests Saturday by youths calling for release of those arrested over the killing of Deborah.

Tambuwal said, “Fellow citizens of Sokoto state! Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act; and, also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to the good people of Sokoto state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis.

“Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe these measures, with a view of the reestablishment of peace, law and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint; and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law.”

