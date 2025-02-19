Sokoto: GOC tasks parents on proper upbringing of children

By Habibu Harisu

Brig. Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Sokoto, has urged parents and guardians to ensure proper upbringing of children.

Ajose made the call at the closing of the 7th Year Anniversary and Inter-House Sporting Competition of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) Children School on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Represented by Commander 48 Engineers Brigade, Brig. Gen. Abdullahi Danladi, Ajose urged parents to raise their children in a proper way to positively impact the future, adding that good children training is vital to national development.

“When you bring up a well-trained child, you bring up a just nation,” he said.

He said that the challenges confronting the society could not be addressed by intellectual and scientific knowledge but through combined moral training and home discipline.

Ajose urged the government, community leaders and other stakeholders to support policies that would encourage entrepreneurship studies and moral discipline in schools.

He commended the Chairperson of NAOWA in the 8 division, Mrs Magdalene Indidi-Ajose, for her efforts on maintaining the school and overall investments.

He further described sporting activities as the best way to foster unity and integration among children.

In her address, Mrs Indidi-Ajose said the school is celebrating to showcase some of its achievements, adding that the maiden inter-house competition was to harness children’s talents.

She said the school had competent teachers, good premises and equipment that cater for military children in the barrack as well as neighboring communities.

The chairperson commended teachers and other workers for their dedications that ensure provision of quality education and skills.

She also urged the GOC to sustain his support to education and social activities in the formation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed race competition, tug of war, cultural display and other activities, while awards were presented to best performing pupils. (NAN)