Sokoto gets two new Commissioners, SAs, others

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Wednesday swore-in two new Commissioners. They are: Hon Akibu Dalhatu, and Dahiru Yusuf Yabo.

Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor who disclosed this in a statement said hitherto, they were Special Advisers to the Governor.

Also sworn-in were six Special Advisers: Hon Aminu Ibrahim, Bala Musa Yabo, Almustapha Yari, Kabiru Garba and Jubril Uwaidie; two Permanent Secretaries: Bello Isah, and Aishatu Hassan Turai;

and, one Director General: Dr. Umar Boyi.

At a solemn ceremony held at the Council Chamber of Sokoto Government House, the Governor charged the new appointees to exhibit higher senses of responsibility and mature conduct in the discharge of their duties.

He said their appointment was based on merit and expressed hoped that they will add value to the running of his administration by contributing their quota to the development of the state.

While congratulating the new appointees the governor also charged them to marshal their experiences, knowledge and expertise in the conduct of the new assignment.

