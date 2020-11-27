Sokoto Gets Its First NCS Fellow

The Director General of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Sokoto State, Dr Nasir Daniya, has become the first indigene of the state to be conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS).

He bagged the fellowship, the highest professional award of its kind given to a member of the Information Technology (IT) profession in Nigeria, by the mandate of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), at the Muson Centre, Lagos State on Thursday.

An integral player who had recorded various achievements and pioneered Sokoto state’s successes in the ICT sector since his appointment, Daniya defended his doctorate degree at John Grieve Center of Policing and Community Safety, London Metropolitan University, UK in October 2019.

Prior to his Ph.D pursuit, Daniya had his bachelors and masters degrees, in addition to other laurels at home and abroad, specializing in Software & System Security as well as Information Security & Computer Forensics.

According to the NCS Daniya merits the award because of his pro bono ICT-related teaching experiences, long service as Director of ICT in Nigeria (2007-2020), and the first Director General ICT in Sokoto State.

The body averred that he has also influenced the performance of IT professionals and the integration of ICT in Sokoto State. As the immediate past Chairman of the NCS in Sokoto State, he contributed immensely towards constitution of the first democratically elected executives in the state.

This is in addition to his being a member of the British Computer Society (BCS) and the American Internet Society (IS) for over a decade.

He is the technical driver of the ICT in Sokoto that is saddled with the implementation of Governor Tambuwal’s #SokotoDigitalAgenda, a digital transformation concept that is IT-Driven, and aimed at fast-tracking overall integration of ICT platforms across government and Ppublic operations in the state.

It could be recalled that the Governor of Sokoto State, RT Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has earlier Won the “Digital Governor of the Year 2020” Award at the same night in Lagos State, Nigeria.