By Abdallah el-Kurebe, News Editor

The family of late Alhaji Abdullahi Umar of Sabon Birni, headquarters of Sabon Birni of Sokoto state has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over alleged release of suspects named by q principal suspect, 18-year old Gazali Dahiru in a murder case.

Head of the family, Abubakar Danladi in a statement issued by the family’s solicitors, Fara’a Law Chambers alleged that Mustapha Ibrahim Ajiya, Bala Naila and Bala Abdulhamid, who were named by the suspected murderer, Gazali Dahiru were released by the police without allowing justice to take its course.

According to the statement, “In the midnight of 29th June, 2018, one Gazali Dahiru broke into the house of late Alhaji Abdullahi Umar with a lethal weapon and mercilessly stabbed him seven times, which resulted to his death. Luckily, while he was perpetrating the heinous act, one of the wives of the deceased was awake and able to identify him. Thereafter, the incident was reported to Military officers on patrol.”

Dahiru stated that the Military officers arrested the suspect who allegedly “confessed that he was responsible for killing the deceased” and the officers handed him over to Sabon Birni Divisional Police office.

The petitioner further alleged that the suspect again confessed to have committed the crime and the matter was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Sokoto state Police Command for further investigation.

“Consistently, the suspect repeated his confessional statement without mincing words. Shockingly, the suspect further confessed that he was hired by Mustapha Ibrahim Akiya, Bala Naila and Bala Abdulhamid to assassinate the deceased on the agreement that they would buy a new motor cycle and expensive cell phone for him. The accomplices mentioned by the suspect are all principal officers of Sabon Birni local government Council,” Dahiru stated.

According to him, the suspected accomplices were invited by the CID and detained by the Police but released after a few days.

“Surprisingly however, few days after their arrest, the accomplices were set free by the Police despite the overwhelming evidence garnered against them. It is apparent the sudden release of the accomplices is a calculated attempt to compromise investigation. Their release was unmeritorious, unprofessional and without cogent reason. It is certain that invincible powerful politicians in the local government area are working hard and determined to interfere with the investigation in order to ensure that the accomplices go unpunished. So far, the family members have lost confidence in the manner in which the investigation is being conducted,” Dahiru stated.

While arguing that the release of accomplices in the alleged murder case was a litmus test that would put the reputation and integrity of the Nigeria Police at stake, Dahiru called for a thorough, objective and fair investigation which would unravel what happened in the case.

The family of the deceased said they relied on the Nigeria Police to do justice and investigate the matter without compromise, the Police being the last hope of all victims of crimes.

“There is no doubt that the Nigeria Police is imbued with professionalism and wherewithal to do justice to us. It is our confidence that the IGP’s leadership qualities if absolute, undaunted and unshakable,” Dahiru stated.

Responding to the petition, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Cordelia Nwawe said that nobody was in any position to teach the Police its job.

“It is the duty of the Police to investigate. No one teaches us our job. The main suspect, Gazali Dahiru, who has given the Police useful information, is in our custody. In the cause of any investigation, the Police make several arrests, detain or releases those arrested depending on findings during the investigation. This is normal.

“If the Police felt those released would jeopardize our investigation, we would not release them on bail. Since investigation is still ongoing, if it reveals that they are involved, we will get them,” she said.