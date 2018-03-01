Sokoto doubles incentives for wheat, garlic, sesame farmers

Sokoto state government said it has introduced additional incentives to farmers to in bid boost cultivation of wheat, sesame, garlic and onion in the state.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this when he inspected a wheat farm at Taloka, Goronyo LGA.

The 43 hectre farm is supported by the state government and is in partnership with some flour mills to off-take the commodity.

“Our support for wheat, garlic, sesame and onion farmers have been doubled to enable Sokoto maintains its position as one of the leading states producing these crops in the federation.

“These additional supports are in the form loans and grants, training of farmers and extension workers in modern farming technique, provision of free and improved seedlings, provision of fertilizer and pesticides and lease of equipment to boost production,” the Governor added.

Tambuwal said the support became necessary in view of economic benefit of the crops within and outside the country.

According to him, government will continue to support private sector participation in agriculture in the state, so as to enhance growth of the sector.

The Governor commended the owner of the farm for keying into the sector and urged the people to emulate him.

The farmers commended the Governor for his various interventions in agricultural activities in the state.