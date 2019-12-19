Sokoto District Heads to get new houses

Sokoto state government has concluded plans to construct new houses for District Heads that do not have official residences.

A statement by Aminu Abdullahi, Director Press in the Office of the Deputy Governor, who also oversees the Ministry for Local Government, and mailed to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday said, the resolution was reached after a monthly meeting between the local government Sole Administrators and the Deputy Governor of the state, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya.

“This is to provide some newly turbaned Districts Heads, with Palaces to enable them carry out their functions,” the statement read.

Additionally, the meeting agreed to renovate all dilapidated Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs, in the local government areas, to compliment state government’s efforts in revitalizing the health sectors in the rural areas.

Dan’Iya requested the Sole administrators to submit names and locations of dilapidated primary schools, to enable quick intervention and renovation.

The deputy governor said all contracts for building and renovating houses of Districts Heads, PHCs and primary schools, will be done by local contractors to boost economic activities in the State.