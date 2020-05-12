Sokoto discharges 22 COVID-19 patients

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, on Tuesday announced the discharge of 22 COVID-19 patients, who received treatment in two of the state isolation facilities.

The Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Ali Inname, who addressed journalists on behalf of the governor, said in the previous weeks, 19 patients had been discharged after they were tested negative.

“This brings to 41 the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged by the Taskforce, out of 176 cases reported in the state”, Tambuwal said.

Describing the current discharges as “the highest so far achieved by the state,” the governor reiterated that “being COVID-19 isn’t a death sentence in any way.

“This development shows that many of those infected by the disease do recover and go about their normal activities.

“For this reason,” the governor implored the people of the state, “we should avoid stigmatization of any kind of those infected by the virus.”

In his own remarks, Dr Inname said the Task Force is doing its best to ensure that it curbed the spread of the disease by screening each of the suspected case.

He also added that the Task Force is intensifying efforts to trace the contacts of those infected.

“Contact tracing is ongoing. We have identified 844 contacts, tested 436 suspected cases and certified that 176 cases are positive,” the Commissioner explained.