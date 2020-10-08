Sokoto CP bans tactical squads from routine patrol

The Police Commissioner in Sokoto State, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, has banned the officers and men of tactical squads from carrying out routine patrols, stop-and-search, mounting of road blocks and other conventional low risk duties.

Kaoje announced the ban at a meeting he held with the command’s management team, commanders of tactical squads, men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads of the command.

He said that the ban was in accordance with the directive by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

The police chief also charged the squads to desist from embarking on any operation short of professionalism, while urging the officers to be careful, professional and civil in the discharge of their primary duties.

A statement issued on Thursday in Sokoto by ASP Muhammad Sadiq, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, quoted the CP as saying that the meeting was sequel to the IGP’s current reforms of SARS.

The police commissioner warned the officers and men against illegal operations and unprofessional conduct, as manifested by some personnel of SARS and other tactical squads of the command.

“Having digested every word of the directives and guidelines issued by the IGP, I enjoin you to get more acquainted with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“This is in addition to the code of conduct and rule of engagement establishing your squads, in order to checkmate the excesses of the squads.

“Moreover, I want to warn all of you against the invasion of privacy, unauthorised search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices,” he said.

Kaoje added that the command, under his watch, was more determined than ever to ensure regular and unscheduled monitoring of the activities of the tactical squads in the course of discharging their primary duties. (NAN)

